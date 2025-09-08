Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop

Middle East News
08-09-2025 | 06:58
High views
Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop
2min
Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop

Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people in what police described as "a terrorist attack," one of the deadliest in the city in the past few years.

Footage from a dashboard camera at the scene showed people fleeing from the vicinity of a bus stopped by the side of a road as shots rang out. Another video showed a bus's windscreen and windows pierced with bullet holes.

The ambulance service identified the five of the victims as a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties and three men in their thirties. It said 11 other people had suffered injuries, including six who were in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said later a sixth person had died and that the gunmen were Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinian militant group Hamas praised two Palestinian "resistance fighters" who it said had carried out the attack but it stopped short of claiming responsibility. Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, also praised the shooting.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Palestinian

Gunmen

Kill

Jerusalem

Bus

Israel

Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen
Israel FM accuses Spain of waging 'anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign'
