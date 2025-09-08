News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop
Middle East News
08-09-2025 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop
Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people in what police described as "a terrorist attack," one of the deadliest in the city in the past few years.
Footage from a dashboard camera at the scene showed people fleeing from the vicinity of a bus stopped by the side of a road as shots rang out. Another video showed a bus's windscreen and windows pierced with bullet holes.
The ambulance service identified the five of the victims as a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties and three men in their thirties. It said 11 other people had suffered injuries, including six who were in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said later a sixth person had died and that the gunmen were Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Palestinian militant group Hamas praised two Palestinian "resistance fighters" who it said had carried out the attack but it stopped short of claiming responsibility. Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, also praised the shooting.
Reuters
Middle East News
Palestinian
Gunmen
Kill
Jerusalem
Bus
Israel
Next
Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen
Israel FM accuses Spain of waging 'anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-25
Gunmen kill ten in crime-hit Mexican city: Authorities
World News
2025-06-25
Gunmen kill ten in crime-hit Mexican city: Authorities
0
Middle East News
2025-08-25
Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens
Middle East News
2025-08-25
Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens
0
Middle East News
2025-08-23
Iranian forces kill six militants in the southeast, state media says
Middle East News
2025-08-23
Iranian forces kill six militants in the southeast, state media says
0
Middle East News
2025-07-13
Clashes in predominantly Druze Syrian city kill six
Middle East News
2025-07-13
Clashes in predominantly Druze Syrian city kill six
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-semitism spat
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-semitism spat
0
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security
0
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
0
Middle East News
2025-08-12
Jordan's Safadi meets Syria's Shaibani in Amman ahead of their meeting with US envoy
Middle East News
2025-08-12
Jordan's Safadi meets Syria's Shaibani in Amman ahead of their meeting with US envoy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
2
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
4
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
7
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
8
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More