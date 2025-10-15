News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US working on new $20 bn 'facility' for Argentina: Treasury chief
World News
15-10-2025 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US working on new $20 bn 'facility' for Argentina: Treasury chief
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said the United States is working to help corral the private sector around a new $20 billion "facility" to support Argentina's embattled economy.
"We are working on a 20 billion facility that would be adjacent to our swap line, of private banks and sovereign wealth funds that I think would be more aimed at the debt market," he told reporters in Washington. "So that would be a total of 40 billion for Argentina."
AFP
World News
United States
Treasury
Scott Bessent
Argentina
Next
Putin to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa on Wednesday
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-15
US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief
World News
2025-09-15
US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
0
World News
2025-09-24
Argentine peso climbs on US Treasury support
World News
2025-09-24
Argentine peso climbs on US Treasury support
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:38
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
World News
13:38
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
0
World News
12:00
Power cuts imposed across Ukraine after Russian strikes
World News
12:00
Power cuts imposed across Ukraine after Russian strikes
0
World News
10:36
France urges preservation of democracy in Madagascar after military seizes power
World News
10:36
France urges preservation of democracy in Madagascar after military seizes power
0
World News
08:43
Two explosions heard in Kabul: AFP journalists
World News
08:43
Two explosions heard in Kabul: AFP journalists
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:38
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
World News
13:38
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
0
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Lebanon News
06:52
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
2
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
4
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
6
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
7
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More