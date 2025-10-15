US working on new $20 bn 'facility' for Argentina: Treasury chief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said the United States is working to help corral the private sector around a new $20 billion "facility" to support Argentina's embattled economy.



"We are working on a 20 billion facility that would be adjacent to our swap line, of private banks and sovereign wealth funds that I think would be more aimed at the debt market," he told reporters in Washington. "So that would be a total of 40 billion for Argentina."



AFP



