US working on new $20 bn 'facility' for Argentina: Treasury chief

15-10-2025 | 12:29
US working on new $20 bn &#39;facility&#39; for Argentina: Treasury chief
US working on new $20 bn 'facility' for Argentina: Treasury chief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said the United States is working to help corral the private sector around a new $20 billion "facility" to support Argentina's embattled economy.

"We are working on a 20 billion facility that would be adjacent to our swap line, of private banks and sovereign wealth funds that I think would be more aimed at the debt market," he told reporters in Washington. "So that would be a total of 40 billion for Argentina."

