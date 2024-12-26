Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

A U.S. official said Thursday that early indications suggest a Russian anti-aircraft system struck an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people.



The comments by the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, came after media reports that Azerbaijani authorities believe a Russian surface-to-air missile caused Wednesday's crash of the jet traveling from Baku to Grozny in Chechnya, southern Russia.



AFP