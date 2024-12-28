NATO to boost Baltic Sea presence after cables broken

NATO said on Friday it would boost its presence in the Baltic Sea after the suspected sabotage this week of an undersea power cable and four internet cables, while alliance member Estonia launched a naval operation to guard a parallel electricity link.



On Thursday, Finland seized a ship carrying Russian oil on suspicion of causing an outage of the Estlink 2 undersea power cable linking it with Estonia and disrupting fiber optic lines. On Friday, it asked the transatlantic military alliance for support.



Baltic nations are on alert after numerous outages of power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.



Reuters