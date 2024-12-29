Thousands of Georgians protest against new president outside parliament: AFP

World News
2024-12-29 | 04:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thousands of Georgians protest against new president outside parliament: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Thousands of Georgians protest against new president outside parliament: AFP

Thousands of Georgians protested outside parliament Sunday against the inauguration of President Mikheil Kavelashvili of the Georgian Dream party as the country's months-long political crisis reached an unpredictable moment.

An AFP reporter saw a crowd of protesters move toward parliament after Kavelashvili, which the opposition denounces as "illegitimate," was sworn in.

AFP
 

World News

Georgia

Protest

President

Parliament

LBCI Next
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea
Mikheil Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia's president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-27

Georgia President calls protest rally over election 'falsification'

LBCI
World News
04:14

Mikheil Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia's president

LBCI
World News
2024-12-27

Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets election date

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:18

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says

LBCI
World News
07:33

South Korea's emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued

LBCI
World News
07:01

Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanese Army begins redeployment in Shebaa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-25

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23

Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?

LBCI
World News
08:18

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

LBCI
World News
05:17

Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

LBCI
World News
04:05

South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More