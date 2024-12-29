Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

World News
2024-12-29 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Plane crash kills at least 167 in &#39;worst&#39; airline disaster in South Korea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

At least 167 people were killed when an Jeju Air plane belly-landed and veered off the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, the national fire agency said.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 175 passengers and six crew on board, was attempting to land shortly after 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea's transport ministry said.

Two people, both crew members, were rescued, and officials have suggested the rest are presumed dead.

It is the deadliest air accident ever on South Korean soil, and the worst involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades, according to ministry data.

The twin-engine Boeing 737-800 was seen in video broadcast on local media skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flames and debris. Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

The two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a briefing. The fire was extinguished as of 1 p.m., Lee said.

"Only the tail part retains a little bit of shape, and the rest of (the plane) looks almost impossible to recognize," he said.

Authorities switched from rescue to recovery operations and because of the force of the impact, were searching nearby areas for bodies possibly thrown from the plane, Lee added.

The two crew were being treated at hospitals with medium to severe injuries, said the head of the local public health center.

Reuters
 

World News

South Korea

Jeju Air

Plane

Muan International Airport

LBCI Next
Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa says holding elections could take up to four years
Thousands of Georgians protest against new president outside parliament: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:05

South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department

LBCI
World News
07:33

South Korea's emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued

LBCI
World News
08:18

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says

LBCI
World News
07:01

Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:18

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says

LBCI
World News
07:33

South Korea's emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued

LBCI
World News
07:01

Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanese Army begins redeployment in Shebaa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-25

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23

Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?

LBCI
World News
08:18

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

LBCI
World News
05:17

Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

LBCI
World News
04:05

South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More