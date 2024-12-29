Black box of Azerbaijan crashed plane sent to Brazil for investigation: Authorities say

The black box from the Azerbaijan Airlines airplane that crashed in Kazakhstan this week, believed to have been hit by Russian anti-aircraft missiles, is being delivered to Brazil for investigation, Kazakh authorities said on Sunday.



The Accident Investigation Commission "decided to send the flight recorders to the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) in Brazil, which is also the country that manufactures the Embraer aircraft," the Kazakh transport ministry said in a statement following the crash that left 38 dead.



AFP