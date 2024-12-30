News
UK's Starmer hails Carter's 'lifelong dedication to peace'
2024-12-30 | 00:52
UK's Starmer hails Carter's 'lifelong dedication to peace'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to Jimmy Carter for his "lifelong dedication to peace" and said the former U.S. president had "redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights."
"Whether supporting elections around the world and spreading healthcare solutions through the Carter Center or still building homes with Habitat for Humanity into his nineties, Jimmy Carter lived his values in service of others to the very end," Starmer said late Sunday in a post on X.
AFP
