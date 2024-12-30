South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law

World News
2024-12-30 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law

South Korean investigators have sought an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over this month's short-lived imposition of martial law, an official said Monday, the first time an incumbent president has faced such action.

Yoon has failed to respond to summons for questioning by police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials who are jointly investigating whether his Dec. 3 martial-law declaration amounted to insurrection.

Police have tried but failed to successfully raid the presidential office as part of the investigation.

A Seoul court will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant following the request.

Insurrection is one of the few charges for which a South Korean president does not have immunity.

Yoon Kab-keun, a lawyer for the suspended president, said the arrest request was "unfair" and the anti-corruption agency has no authority to do so.


Reuters
 

World News

South Korea

Investigators

Arrest

Warrant

Yoon

Martial Law

LBCI Next
Ukrainian FM says: Kyiv to send more food aid shipments to Syria
Former Serbian Minister among 13 charged over fatal train station accident, prosecutors say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-28

South Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorized 'shooting' during martial law bid

LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

South Korea's Yoon defies second agency summons over martial law

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

China vows 'stable' ties with South Korea after Yoon impeachment

LBCI
World News
2024-12-14

South Korea's Yoon says will 'step aside' after impeachment vote

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects

LBCI
World News
07:36

Spain PM hails Carter's 'defense of democracies, dedication to peace'

LBCI
World News
07:06

Xi tells Biden China-US relationship 'one of the most important' in world: CCTV

LBCI
World News
06:43

Berlin says Elon Musk trying to exert influence over German election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Riyaq highway kills two and injures nine: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Musk, Trump interview on X faces technical issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More