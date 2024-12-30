South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law

South Korean investigators have sought an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over this month's short-lived imposition of martial law, an official said Monday, the first time an incumbent president has faced such action.



Yoon has failed to respond to summons for questioning by police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials who are jointly investigating whether his Dec. 3 martial-law declaration amounted to insurrection.



Police have tried but failed to successfully raid the presidential office as part of the investigation.



A Seoul court will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant following the request.



Insurrection is one of the few charges for which a South Korean president does not have immunity.



Yoon Kab-keun, a lawyer for the suspended president, said the arrest request was "unfair" and the anti-corruption agency has no authority to do so.





Reuters