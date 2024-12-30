News
Jimmy Carter worked tirelessly for peace and democracy, Nobel Committee says
World News
2024-12-30 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jimmy Carter worked tirelessly for peace and democracy, Nobel Committee says
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter should be praised for his "decades of untiring effort" to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts and to advance democracy and human rights, the body awarding the Nobel Peace Prize said on Monday.
Carter, who was president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, died on Sunday at age 100.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee usually refrains from commenting on the deaths of Nobel Peace Prize laureates. The last time it did so was in 2017, when Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo died in detention.
On Monday, the committee reiterated its praise of Carter, citing the citation of the award the U.S. leader received in 2002.
"Upon the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, the Norwegian Nobel Committee would like to repeat its praise for his 'decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development,'" the committee told Reuters.
It added: "Earlier this fall, the Committee had the pleasure of congratulating him on his 100th anniversary, stating that his work in favor of peace, democracy, and human rights will be remembered for another 100 years or more."
Reuters
World News
Jimmy Carter
United States
President
Nobel Peace Prize
Death
Peace
Conflicts
