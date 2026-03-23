Trump says 'regime change' underway in Iran

President Donald Trump said Monday that "regime change" was effectively underway in Iran, while warning that if talks with Iranian figures contacted by the United States do not succeed then bombing will continue.



Trump made clear talks were not with Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei but with people he described as "very reasonable," while so many top officials had already been killed in the conflict that "there's automatically a regime change."



If talks fail, he told reporters, "we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out."







AFP