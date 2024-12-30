Berlin says Elon Musk trying to exert influence over German election

U.S. billionaire Elon Musk is trying to exert influence over the German election scheduled for Feb. 23, a government spokesperson said Monday.



"It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election," with X posts and an opinion piece he wrote backing the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) over the weekend, she said.



Musk was free to express his opinion, the spokesperson added. "After all, freedom of opinion also covers the greatest nonsense."







Reuters