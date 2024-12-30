US disburses $3.4 billion in budget aid for Ukraine, Yellen says

2024-12-30 | 08:24
US disburses $3.4 billion in budget aid for Ukraine, Yellen says
US disburses $3.4 billion in budget aid for Ukraine, Yellen says

The United States has sent $3.4 billion in additional budget aid to Ukraine, giving the war-torn country critical resources amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

Yellen said in a statement the direct budget assistance, provided in coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, marked the final disbursement under the 2024 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.

A U.S. official said the funding brings the total in U.S. budget aid to Ukraine to just over $30 billion since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Most of those funds are used to keep Ukraine's government running by paying teachers and other state employees salaries.

