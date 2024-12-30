Ukraine says it brings home 189 POWs in swap with Russia

World News
2024-12-30 | 12:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine says it brings home 189 POWs in swap with Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine says it brings home 189 POWs in swap with Russia

Ukraine and Russia carried out a new exchange of prisoners of war on Monday, with Kyiv bringing home 189 former captives, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy thanked the United Arab Emirates and other partners for facilitating the swap.

"The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for each of us. And today is one of such days: our team managed to bring 189 Ukrainians home," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday the prisoner swap, saying each side had freed 150 prisoners of war. There was no immediate explanation of the discrepancy in the numbers reported.

Zelenskiy said the returning Ukrainians included soldiers, sergeants, and officers from different frontline areas and also two civilians who had been captured in the southern port of Mariupol taken by the Russian troops in 2022.


Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

POW

Swap

Russia

LBCI Next
Biden says former US President Carter 'a man of principle, faith and humility'
Americans owe former President Jimmy Carter 'a debt of gratitude': Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-26

Russian air attacks damage power grid in Ukraine's Ternopil, regional official says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-17

Ukraine announces nationwide power 'restrictions' Monday after major Russian attack

LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says

LBCI
World News
2024-12-28

Ukraine says it struck drone depot in Russia's Oryol region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:24

US disburses $3.4 billion in budget aid for Ukraine, Yellen says

LBCI
World News
08:19

Pope Francis 'saddened' over Carter's death, Vatican says

LBCI
World News
07:36

Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects

LBCI
World News
07:36

Spain PM hails Carter's 'defense of democracies, dedication to peace'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-29

UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More