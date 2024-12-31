Russia advanced nearly 4,000 km2 in Ukraine in 2024: AFP analyzing ISW

Russian forces advanced by 3,985 square kilometers (1,539 square miles) in Ukraine in 2024, seven times more than in 2023, according to an AFP analysis of data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



The advance up to December 30 was boosted by an uptick in Russian troop movements in the autumn, advancing 610 square kilometers in October and 725 square kilometers in November. November and October were also the two months when they conquered the most territory since March 2022, in the early weeks of the conflict.







AFP