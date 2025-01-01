Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Somalia's Puntland military base

2025-01-01 | 12:15
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Somalia&#39;s Puntland military base
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Somalia's Puntland military base

The Islamic State group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a military base in Somalia's northeastern region of Puntland a day earlier, the group posted on its Telegram channel.

In its statement, Islamic State said the attack was conducted by 12 militants and two booby-trapped vehicles, adding that it killed around 22 military personnel from the Puntland forces and injured dozens of others.

Somali authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters

World News

Islamic State

Attack

Somalia

Puntland

Military

Base

