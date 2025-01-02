News
Biden says indications New Orleans attack suspect was 'inspired by ISIS'
World News
2025-01-02 | 00:07
Biden says indications New Orleans attack suspect was 'inspired by ISIS'
The suspect in the deadly New Orleans attack posted videos "indicating that he was inspired by ISIS" hours before ramming a truck into a New Year's crowd, U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday, citing the FBI.
"The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that ISIS inspired him," Biden said of suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar, using another name for the Islamic State armed group.
AFP
World News
New Orleans
Attack
Joe Bien
ISIS
South Korean police say raid Muan airport over Jeju Air crash that killed 179
Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans truck-ramming attack: FBI
World News
00:02
Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans truck-ramming attack: FBI
World News
00:02
Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans truck-ramming attack: FBI
0
World News
11:23
Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks after New Orleans truck-ramming
World News
11:23
Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks after New Orleans truck-ramming
0
World News
11:20
Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration
World News
11:20
Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration
0
World News
09:59
Biden briefed on 'horrific' New Orleans attack, calls mayor
World News
09:59
Biden briefed on 'horrific' New Orleans attack, calls mayor
World News
04:27
Jeju Air CEO banned from leaving South Korea after fatal crash
World News
04:27
Jeju Air CEO banned from leaving South Korea after fatal crash
0
World News
02:34
Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight
World News
02:34
Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight
0
World News
00:35
Taiwan reports first Chinese 'combat patrol' of the New Year
World News
00:35
Taiwan reports first Chinese 'combat patrol' of the New Year
0
World News
00:29
South Korean police say raid Muan airport over Jeju Air crash that killed 179
World News
00:29
South Korean police say raid Muan airport over Jeju Air crash that killed 179
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
0
Middle East News
2024-12-24
US NGO says missing Syrian-American bishop was held by ousted government
Middle East News
2024-12-24
US NGO says missing Syrian-American bishop was held by ousted government
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
3
Middle East News
07:36
Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'
Middle East News
07:36
Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'
4
Lebanon News
12:44
Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
12:44
Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
5
Middle East News
11:33
Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act
Middle East News
11:33
Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act
6
Middle East News
11:52
Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half
Middle East News
11:52
Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half
7
Lebanon News
02:53
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:53
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"
Lebanon News
04:05
Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"
