US considers potential rules to restrict or bar Chinese drones

World News
2025-01-02 | 07:18
High views
US considers potential rules to restrict or bar Chinese drones
US considers potential rules to restrict or bar Chinese drones

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it is considering new rules that would impose restrictions on Chinese drones that would restrict or ban them in the United States citing national security concerns.

The department said it was seeking public comments by March 4 on potential rules to safeguard the supply chain for drones, saying threats from China and Russia "may offer our adversaries the ability to remotely access and manipulate these devices, exposing sensitive U.S. data."

China accounts for the vast majority of U.S. commercial drone sales.

In September, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the department could impose restrictions similar to those that would effectively ban Chinese vehicles from the United States and the focus will be on drones with Chinese and Russian equipment, chips and software.

She told Reuters in November she hopes to finalize the rules on Chinese vehicles by January 20.

Reuters

World News

United States

China

Ban

Drones

