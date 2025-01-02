Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria

2025-01-02 | 07:35
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that his country is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria.

He added, after reviewing a report from Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak about his visit to Syria on Monday, "We are preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperate in international organizations."

Reuters


 

