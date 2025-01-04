Russia attacks strategic city of Pokrovsk aiming to cut off supply lines, Kyiv military says

Russian forces continue to launch attacks near the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk to bypass it from the south and cut off supply routes to Ukraine's troops, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.



The capture of the road and rail hub in the eastern Donetsk region could create serious difficulties for the Ukrainian army on the eastern front and also allow Russia to reinforce and advance its front line to the west.



"The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest, and there the Russians attacked 34 times (in the past 24 hours) and tried to break through our defenses south of Pokrovsk," Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, told Ukrainian national television.



