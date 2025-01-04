Russia attacks strategic city of Pokrovsk aiming to cut off supply lines, Kyiv military says

World News
2025-01-04 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia attacks strategic city of Pokrovsk aiming to cut off supply lines, Kyiv military says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia attacks strategic city of Pokrovsk aiming to cut off supply lines, Kyiv military says

Russian forces continue to launch attacks near the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk to bypass it from the south and cut off supply routes to Ukraine's troops, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.

The capture of the road and rail hub in the eastern Donetsk region could create serious difficulties for the Ukrainian army on the eastern front and also allow Russia to reinforce and advance its front line to the west.

"The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest, and there the Russians attacked 34 times (in the past 24 hours) and tried to break through our defenses south of Pokrovsk," Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, told Ukrainian national television.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Attack

Ukraine

Army

Pokrovsk

LBCI Next
South Korean investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest
Biden administration notifies congress of $8 billion arms deal with Israel: Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:10

Russian attack wounds three in Ukraine's Sumy region, local officials say

LBCI
World News
2024-12-31

Russia launches attack on Kyiv, hits infrastructure in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-12-27

Russia says Ukraine drones were attacking Grozny as Azerbaijani plane tried to land

LBCI
World News
2024-12-26

Russian drone attack injures eight in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:44

Six-day state funeral for Jimmy Carter gets underway

LBCI
World News
10:10

Russian attack wounds three in Ukraine's Sumy region, local officials say

LBCI
World News
07:59

Russia vows response after it says ATACMS missiles targeted Belgorod

LBCI
World News
06:02

South Korean investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27

Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04

Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-21

Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More