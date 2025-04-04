UN says Myanmar military has conducted dozens of attacks since quake

Myanmar's military has reportedly conducted dozens of attacks since the devastating earthquake hit the country, including at least 14 since a temporary truce was announced this week, the U.N. said Friday.



The United Nations rights office "has received reports that the military has carried out at least 53 attacks, including strikes by aircraft and drones, artillery and paramotors in areas affected by the earthquake," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters, adding that "at least 14 attacks by the military have been reported since they announced a temporary ceasefire taking effect on 2 April".



AFP