Russia says Ukraine launched 'counterattack' in Kursk region

World News
2025-01-05 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says Ukraine launched &#39;counterattack&#39; in Kursk region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says Ukraine launched 'counterattack' in Kursk region

Russia said Sunday that Ukraine had launched a "counterattack" in the border region of Kursk, where Kyiv's forces began a shock ground offensive last August.

"At about 9 a.m. Moscow time (0600 GMT), in order to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched a counterattack," the Russian defense ministry said.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Kursk

Kyiv

Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:38

Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia's Kursk

LBCI
World News
2024-12-31

Russia launches attack on Kyiv, hits infrastructure in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-12-20

Ukraine says six diplomatic missions damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2024-12-18

Russia intensifies assaults in Kursk and eastern front, Ukraine says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:08

Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington

LBCI
World News
03:27

Four Russian airports reopen after suspending flights, aviation watchdog reports

LBCI
World News
02:59

Russia's Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:35

South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-08

Thousands flee Hurricane Milton, leading to traffic jams and fuel shortages

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More