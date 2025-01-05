News
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Russia says Ukraine launched 'counterattack' in Kursk region
World News
2025-01-05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says Ukraine launched 'counterattack' in Kursk region
Russia said Sunday that Ukraine had launched a "counterattack" in the border region of Kursk, where Kyiv's forces began a shock ground offensive last August.
"At about 9 a.m. Moscow time (0600 GMT), in order to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched a counterattack," the Russian defense ministry said.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Kursk
Kyiv
Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington
Previous
