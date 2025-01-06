News
Biden issues mass offshore drilling ban
2025-01-06 | 05:13
Biden issues mass offshore drilling ban
On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden banned offshore drilling across an immense area of coastal waters, weeks before Donald Trump took office, pledging to increase fossil fuel production massively.
The ban encompasses the entire Atlantic coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific coast off California, Oregon, and Washington, and a section of the Bering Sea off Alaska, according to a White House statement.
