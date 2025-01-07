Death toll from quake in China's Tibet jumps to 53: State media says

2025-01-07 | 00:33
Death toll from quake in China&#39;s Tibet jumps to 53: State media says
Death toll from quake in China's Tibet jumps to 53: State media says

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck China's remote Tibet region on Tuesday morning jumped to at least 53, state media reported.

"Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region at 9:05 am Tuesday," Xinhua news agency said.

AFP
 

World News

China

Death Toll

Earthquake

Tibet

