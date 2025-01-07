News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
S. Korea court approves new arrest warrant for impeached president: Investigators say
World News
2025-01-07 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
S. Korea court approves new arrest warrant for impeached president: Investigators say
A South Korean court has issued a new arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators said Tuesday, over his short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country.
"The arrest warrant re-requested for the suspect Yoon was issued today in the afternoon," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Arrest
Warrant
Yoon Suk Yeol
