S. Korea court approves new arrest warrant for impeached president: Investigators say

2025-01-07 | 05:31
S. Korea court approves new arrest warrant for impeached president: Investigators say
S. Korea court approves new arrest warrant for impeached president: Investigators say

A South Korean court has issued a new arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators said Tuesday, over his short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country.

"The arrest warrant re-requested for the suspect Yoon was issued today in the afternoon," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement.

French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen dies: AFP
France asks citizens to avoid Iran until 'hostages' released
