Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island
World News
2025-01-07 | 08:53
Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island
Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland's capital Nuuk on Tuesday, adding to speculation about American control of the resource-rich Arctic island shortly after his father, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, expressed renewed interest in the territory.
Trump Jr. arrived in a private jet at about 1250 GMT, according to a livestream from Nuuk airport, for what he and officials described as a private visit.
"No, I am not buying Greenland. Funny enough, I'm actually going on a very long personal day trip to Greenland," Trump Jr. said in his podcast on Monday, adding he was visiting as a tourist.
President-elect Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, had earlier praised the island on his social media platform Truth Social, promising to "MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"
"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation," he wrote.
Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede has stated that the island is not for sale, but in his New Year speech stepped up a push for independence from Denmark.
Reuters
World News
Trump Jr.
Greenland
Donald Trump
US
Father
Interest
Island
