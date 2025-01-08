South Korea's Yoon faces second arrest attempt in fortified compound

World News
2025-01-08 | 01:13
High views
0min
South Korea's Yoon faces second arrest attempt in fortified compound

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a new and potentially more robust attempt to arrest him for insurrection after a top investigator vowed to do whatever it takes to break a security blockade and take in the impeached leader.

Protesters supporting and opposing the embattled Yoon braved freezing temperatures to stage rallies on the streets around the presidential compound on Wednesday after a court re-issued a warrant on Tuesday to arrest him.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) has been fortifying the compound this week with barbed wire and barricades using buses to block access to the residence, a hillside villa in an upscale district known as Korea's Beverly Hills.

Reuters

World News

South Korea

Arrest

President

Trump says NATO members should spend 5% of GDP on defense
Iran rejects Macron's remarks on its role in region as 'baseless'
