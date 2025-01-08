Ukrainian drones attack city where Russian strategic bomber fleet is based, local governor says

2025-01-08
Ukrainian drones attack city where Russian strategic bomber fleet is based, local governor says
Ukrainian drones attack city where Russian strategic bomber fleet is based, local governor says

Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, where Russia has an air base for its fleet of strategic bomber planes, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

Governor Roman Busargin said the two cities had been subject to a mass drone attack, and there was damage to an industrial site. He did not say if the air base at Engels had been hit.

Busargin said a fire at the industrial company was struck but that there were no known casualties.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Attack

Drones

Russia

Bomber Fleet

