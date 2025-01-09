Venezuela accuses Maduro opponent Marquez of involvement in 'coup'

Venezuela's interior minister confirmed Wednesday the arrest of former presidential candidate Enrique Marquez, accusing him of being involved in a "coup" against President Nicolas Maduro, who will be inaugurated for another term in office on Friday.



"Enrique Marquez is part of the coup they wanted to carry out in Venezuela," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on television, adding that Marquez was "linked to the FBI gringo" -- an unnamed American whom authorities say they have also arrested -- and the son-in-law of Maduro's main election rival, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who is claiming victory in the July presidential vote.



AFP