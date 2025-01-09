News
Taliban says India is a "significant regional partner" after meeting
World News
2025-01-09
Taliban says India is a "significant regional partner" after meeting
The Taliban's foreign office said they saw India as a "significant regional and economic partner" after meeting with its most senior foreign ministry official, the highest level talks with Delhi since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday.
In a statement, Afghanistan's foreign ministry said that they had discussed expanding relations with Afghanistan and boosting trade through Chabahar Port in Iran, which India has been developing for goods to bypass the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in its rival Pakistan.
Reuters
Taliban
India
Partner
Meeting
