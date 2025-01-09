Biden set to push new Russia sanctions before Trump era begins

2025-01-09
Biden set to push new Russia sanctions before Trump era begins

According to a U.S. official, President Joe Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia's economy this week as part of measures to bolster Kyiv's war effort against Moscow before Donald Trump takes office.

The steps come as the Biden administration was also readying $500 million in new military aid for Ukraine on Thursday that was set to include air defense missiles, air-to-ground munitions and support equipment for F-16 fighter jets, a U.S. official who declined to be named said.

President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House on January 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion but also fears in Kyiv that a quick peace could come at a high price.

Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the Ukraine war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Biden aides say they want to put Ukraine in the strongest position on the battlefield to give them leverage for possible negotiations with Russia this year.

Reuters

