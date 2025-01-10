China in contact with WHO on respiratory diseases, foreign ministry says

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that it had maintained close communication with the World Health Organization (WHO) on respiratory diseases when asked about the rising cases of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.



The Chinese government takes the health of its people and that of foreign nationals in China seriously. Still, the HMPV is not a new virus and has been circulating in humans for more than 60 years, Guo Jiakun, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular press conference.



In its latest report, China's Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said HMPV cases remained high. That is in line with cases in other parts of the northern hemisphere.



"HMPV infections manifest itself as a self-limiting disease," Guo said. "It is alarmist to exaggerate common viruses as unknown viruses, which goes against scientific common sense."



