UN says 3 million Sudan children facing acute malnutrition

An estimated 3.2 million children under the age of five are expected to face acute malnutrition this year in war-torn Sudan, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).



"Of this number, around 772,000 children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition," Eva Hinds, UNICEF Sudan's Head of Advocacy and Communication, told AFP late on Thursday. Famine is already occurring in parts of the country, according to a U.N.-backed assessment last month.



AFP