Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum

Sudanese volunteer rescuers said that more than 120 people were killed Monday when an area of Omdurman, the capital Khartoum's twin city just across the Nile, came under shelling.The "random shelling" in western Omdurman has resulted in "an initial toll of 120 civilians" dead, said the Ombada Emergency Response Room, part of a network of volunteer rescuers across the war-torn country, without specifying who may be behind the attack.AFP