Trump's Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth comes under fire at Senate hearing

World News
2025-01-14 | 10:40
High views
Trump's Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth comes under fire at Senate hearing

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, came under fire during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday as the top Democrat on the Senate committee accused him of lacking the "character and composure" to lead the U.S. military.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is one of the most controversial figures ever nominated to be Secretary of Defense. The 44-year-old has railed against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, questioning whether the top U.S. general has the job because he's Black. Prior to his nomination, Hegseth strongly opposed women in combat roles.

"Mr. Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," said Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

A number of episodes from Hegseth's past have sparked concern among lawmakers, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation that did not result in charges and which he strongly denies, and accusations of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement at veterans' organizations.

"The challenge of the Secretary of Defense is to remove partisan politics from the military. You propose to inject it. This would be an insult to the men and women who have sworn to uphold their own apolitical duty to the Constitution," Reed said.

Despite strong support from Trump's Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation may depend on his performance before the Committee. As Hegseth walked into the packed hearing room, he was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation from supporters, with chants of "USA, USA, USA" and a shout of "Get 'em, Petey."

Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican who leads the committee, strongly endorsed Hegseth, saying: "Admittedly, this nomination is unconventional. The nominee is unconventional."

"Regarding his personal conduct, Mr Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time," Wicker said.



Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Pentagon

Nominee

Pete Hegseth

Senate

Hearing

