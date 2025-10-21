French former leader Sarkozy's lawyer says has requested release from jail

21-10-2025 | 04:39
French former leader Sarkozy&#39;s lawyer says has requested release from jail
French former leader Sarkozy's lawyer says has requested release from jail

A lawyer for Nicolas Sarkozy said a motion had been filed for his release, moments after the former French president entered jail over a scheme to illegally fund his 2007 electoral campaign.

"A request has been filed for Nicolas Sarkozy's release," attorney Christophe Ingrain told reporters.

AFP

