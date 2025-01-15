Investigators say South Korean President Yoon arrested

South Korean authorities have arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abortive declaration of martial law, they said Wednesday, making him the country's first sitting head of state to be detained.



"The Joint Investigation Headquarters executed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol today (January 15) at 10:33 am (0130 GMT)," authorities, who are probing Yoon on insurrection charges, said in a statement.



AFP