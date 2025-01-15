Rubio to say China cheated to power, rejects 'postwar global order'

2025-01-15 | 00:05
Rubio to say China cheated to power, rejects &#39;postwar global order&#39;
Rubio to say China cheated to power, rejects 'postwar global order'

Marco Rubio, the nominee to be secretary of state, will say Wednesday at his confirmation hearing that China cheated its way to superpower status and that the liberal order is obsolete.

"The postwar global order is not just obsolete; it is now a weapon being used against us," Rubio will say, according to excerpts released by his office.

"We welcomed the Chinese Communist Party into this global order. And they took advantage of all its benefits. But they ignored all its obligations and responsibilities."

AFP

World News

United States

China

Post War

Global Order

