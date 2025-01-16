News
Biden says Americans buried in 'avalanche' of misinformation
World News
2025-01-16 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says Americans buried in 'avalanche' of misinformation
President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned that Americans are succumbing to misinformation and that press freedoms are deteriorating, as Republican Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House in a few days.
"Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power," Biden said in his farewell address to the nation, adding that "the free press is crumbling."
AFP
World News
Joe Biden
United States
Misinformation
