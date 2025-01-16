Biden says Americans buried in 'avalanche' of misinformation

Biden says Americans buried in 'avalanche' of misinformation

President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned that Americans are succumbing to misinformation and that press freedoms are deteriorating, as Republican Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House in a few days.

"Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power," Biden said in his farewell address to the nation, adding that "the free press is crumbling."

