France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says

World News
2025-01-16
High views
France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says
0min
France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says

France plans to hold a conference on Syria in Paris on Feb. 13, the French presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Following a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Macron's office said the two leaders had discussed the situation in Syria.

"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to supporting a fair and inclusive political transition that respects the rights of all Syrians," the statement said.

Reuters
 
 

