Key provisions of Russia-Iran strategic cooperation treaty
World News
2025-01-17 | 14:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Key provisions of Russia-Iran strategic cooperation treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday signed a 20-year strategic partnership treaty that includes closer defense cooperation, something likely to worry the West.
Here are the key points:
GENERAL
The two sides will work to deepen their relationship in all areas of mutual interest. They will strengthen cooperation in security and defense, and closely coordinate their activities at regional and global levels, aiming for a long-term, comprehensive and strategic partnership.
The two countries will work together against common military threats, take part in joint exercises and develop their "military-technical cooperation". If one is attacked, the other shall not assist the aggressor and will seek to resolve differences based on the U.N. Charter and international law.
Neither side will allow its territory to be used to support separatist movements or actions threatening the other's stability and territorial integrity. To tackle common threats, their intelligence and security services will share information and experience and work more closely together.
ENERGY
Russia and Iran will promote cooperation between their energy companies and encourage investments in projects for developing oil and gas fields.
NUCLEAR
Both parties will work on long-term joint projects on the peaceful use of nuclear energy including the construction of nuclear power stations.
TRADE
The two sides will work together to create a modern payment system that is independent of third countries, with settlement in national currencies. They will strengthen direct interbank cooperation and promote their national financial products.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Provisions
Russia
Iran
Strategic
Cooperation
Treaty
