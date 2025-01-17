Former Canada finance minister Freeland running to replace Trudeau

Former Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday announced that she would take part in the contest to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.



Freeland, who was one of Trudeau's closest political allies for a decade, quit last month after resisting his demands for more spending and wrote a letter denouncing his governing style.



Her unexpected departure prompted an uproar from Liberal legislators already unhappy about the party's miserable showing in the polls after nine years in power and widespread voter unhappiness about high prices and a housing crisis.



The mutiny forced Trudeau to announce that he would step down once the party had chosen a replacement. He will stay in office until March 9, when the new leader is due to be unveiled.



"I'm running to fight for Canada," Freeland said in a post on X, saying her formal campaign launch would be on Sunday.





Reuters