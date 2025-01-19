Trump's national security adviser says 'Hamas will never govern Gaza' - CBS interview

Trump's national security adviser says 'Hamas will never govern Gaza' - CBS interview

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said on Sunday that if Hamas reneges on the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal, the United States will support Israel "in doing what it has to do."

He added in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation," "Hamas will never govern Gaza. That is completely unacceptable."

Waltz said Trump and his team have made clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding "I want the Israeli people to hear me loud and clear."

"If Hamas reneges on this deal and Hamas backs out, moves the goalpost, what have you, we will support Israel in doing what it has to do," he said.

Waltz was also optimistic about the Trump administration being able to broker a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia as part of the Abraham Accords.

Reuters 
 

