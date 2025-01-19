President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

2025-01-19 | 11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

On Sunday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, expressing optimism about Lebanon's future, emphasizing significant shifts in the region following efforts to weaken Hezbollah and disrupt Iranian influence.

"Even as we worked for diplomatic solutions in Lebanon, we provided ongoing assistance in support of Israel's military campaign against Hezbollah," he said. 

He described Israel's campaign as "extremely successful," "so much so that by the end of November, the United States had brokered a ceasefire in Lebanon. Hezbollah did what it said it would never do; it cut its deals and abandoned Hamas."

He added: "Today, in Lebanon, there is finally a new president and prime minister, both of whom support a sovereign Lebanon, without Hezbollah running the show."

He highlighted that Iran is currently at its weakest point, adding that Syria has entered a new phase without President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
 

