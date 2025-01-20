China executes man who killed 35 in car rampage

2025-01-20 | 01:43
China executes man who killed 35 in car rampage
China executes man who killed 35 in car rampage

China on Monday executed a man who killed 35 people in a car rampage in the southern city of Zhuhai in November, state media said.

A court in the city "executed Fan Weiqiu by the execution order issued by the Supreme People's Court," state broadcaster CCTV said.

