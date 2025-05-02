Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

The United Nations decried Friday continuing deadly attacks by Myanmar's military despite a ceasefire declared following a devastating earthquake that killed nearly 3,800 people.



Since the March 28 7.7 magnitude quake and as of April 29, "the military has reportedly launched at least 243 attacks, including 171 air strikes, with over 200 civilians reportedly killed," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement, adding that "the vast majority of attacks" happened after the April 2 ceasefire.



AFP