South Korea's Yoon shuns questioning as security tightened after court rampage

2025-01-20 | 06:25
South Korea&#39;s Yoon shuns questioning as security tightened after court rampage
South Korea's Yoon shuns questioning as security tightened after court rampage

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol refused on Monday to be questioned by investigators under a probe into whether he committed insurrection, as dozens of his supporters faced being charged over a violent rampage on a court building.

Authorities said security was being beefed up at the Seoul Detention Centre where Yoon is being held as a pre-trial inmate and at the Constitutional Court which is holding an impeachment trial to decide whether to permanently remove him from office.

Yoon became the first incumbent South Korean president to be arrested last week over his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

On Sunday, he was formally processed for detention, including having his mugshot taken, after a court approved a warrant, citing concern the suspect could destroy evidence.



Reuters
 

