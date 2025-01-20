News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea's Yoon shuns questioning as security tightened after court rampage
World News
2025-01-20 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korea's Yoon shuns questioning as security tightened after court rampage
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol refused on Monday to be questioned by investigators under a probe into whether he committed insurrection, as dozens of his supporters faced being charged over a violent rampage on a court building.
Authorities said security was being beefed up at the Seoul Detention Centre where Yoon is being held as a pre-trial inmate and at the Constitutional Court which is holding an impeachment trial to decide whether to permanently remove him from office.
Yoon became the first incumbent South Korean president to be arrested last week over his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
On Sunday, he was formally processed for detention, including having his mugshot taken, after a court approved a warrant, citing concern the suspect could destroy evidence.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
Yoon
Questioning
Security
Court
Martial Law
Next
EU launches new WTO case against China's high-tech patent rules
Pope hopes Trump's US will have 'no room for hatred'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-18
Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP
World News
2025-01-18
Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP
0
World News
2025-01-16
Detained South Korea's Yoon refuses questioning and challenges arrest
World News
2025-01-16
Detained South Korea's Yoon refuses questioning and challenges arrest
0
World News
2025-01-15
South Korea investigators begin questioning President Yoon after arrest: Yonhap
World News
2025-01-15
South Korea investigators begin questioning President Yoon after arrest: Yonhap
0
World News
2025-01-10
South Korea presidential security chief warns against violent attempt to arrest Yoon
World News
2025-01-10
South Korea presidential security chief warns against violent attempt to arrest Yoon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:06
Biden welcomes Trump to White House for courtesy visit
World News
10:06
Biden welcomes Trump to White House for courtesy visit
0
World News
09:51
TikTok restores US service, thanking Trump
World News
09:51
TikTok restores US service, thanking Trump
0
World News
09:41
Dollar slides on report Donald Trump to delay tariffs
World News
09:41
Dollar slides on report Donald Trump to delay tariffs
0
World News
09:35
Donald Trump to sign orders ending diversity programs, proclaiming there are only two sexes: Reuters
World News
09:35
Donald Trump to sign orders ending diversity programs, proclaiming there are only two sexes: Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
0
Variety and Tech
07:44
Trump's crypto token surges to $11.7 billion market cap, bitcoin hits record high
Variety and Tech
07:44
Trump's crypto token surges to $11.7 billion market cap, bitcoin hits record high
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Ain al-Tineh to meet Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Ain al-Tineh to meet Speaker Berri
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
2
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
3
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
4
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
5
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00
Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00
Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal
7
Lebanon Economy
06:14
Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work
Lebanon Economy
06:14
Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work
8
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More