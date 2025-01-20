News
UN climate chief says door still open to Paris accord
World News
2025-01-20 | 14:30
UN climate chief says door still open to Paris accord
The U.N. climate chief said Monday the "door remains open" to the landmark Paris accord after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to pull his country out of it for the second time.
"The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries," U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said in a statement, insisting the clean energy transition was an opportunity for economic growth.
AFP
World News
UN
Climate
Paris
Donald Trump
