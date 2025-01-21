US President Trump fires four officials in first Truth Social post since inauguration

2025-01-21 | 01:32
US President Trump fires four officials in first Truth Social post since inauguration
US President Trump fires four officials in first Truth Social post since inauguration

U.S. President Donald Trump fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor early Tuesday and warned "over a thousand more" faced imminent dismissal in a first post on Truth Social since his inauguration.

"My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump said on the platform.

AFP
 

