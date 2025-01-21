Police report 16 dead, 10 injured in Indonesia landslide

2025-01-21 | 02:14
Police report 16 dead, 10 injured in Indonesia landslide
Police report 16 dead, 10 injured in Indonesia landslide

At least 16 people have been killed and 10 injured by a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia's Central Java province, a local police official said Tuesday.

"Sixteen people were confirmed dead. For injured victims, 10 have been referred to hospitals and the nearest community health center," Doni Prakoso, police chief in Central Java's Pekalongan city, told local broadcaster Metro TV.

AFP
 

World News

Indonesia

Landslide

Central Java

Police

